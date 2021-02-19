Locked-down Cairngorm Mountain offers snowsports refunds
- Published
A ski resort has offered its season pass holders a full refund because of uncertainty over when the site will be able to reopen.
Cairngorm Mountain has had its best snow conditions in 10 years but is closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some areas of the centre near Aviemore are believed to have had the deepest snow since the 1980s.
Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd's board agreed unanimously to offer current pass holders their money back.
The company said: "We will communicate widely about our reopening plans once we have a clearer picture on when the current restrictions will be eased.
"Thank you for your continuing loyalty, stay safe and we look forward to the day we can welcome you back to Cairngorm Mountain."
All of mainland Scotland, along with the Western Isles, is in lockdown to suppress the spread of Covid and help prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.
Ski centres, like the vast majority of businesses, are closed in line with restrictions.
There have been frequent snowfalls over Scotland's mountains since the end of December, with some of the heaviest falls during the recent "Beast from the East 2" spell of wintry weather.