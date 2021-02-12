Crews battle wildfires in Western Isles and Highlands
Firefighters have been battling a number of wildfires across the Western Isles and also in the Highlands.
Crews tackled incidents at Achmore and Sildinish in Lewis and Horsaclete in Harris, Brevig on Barra and Eubhal in North Uist on Thursday.
The hill and moorland fires followed an earlier incident in Benbecula in the isles.
Overnight in the Highlands, firefighters fought to bring a blaze at Laide Woods near Aultbea under control.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at about 19:00 on Thursday.
The A832 road has been closed at the scene of the fire and the police have asked the public to avoid the area.
SFRS said the fires had broken out in vegetation that had died off since last year and then been dried out by recent days of hard frosts and low temperatures.
The fire service said the smallest spark could start a major blaze and that places across coastal and island areas of western Scotland were at risk of similar blazes.
An SFRS "extreme" warning of wildfires is in place and covers the Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
People in rural environments in these areas have been warned to exercise caution.