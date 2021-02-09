Road shut for days by huge drifts of snow reopened
A Highlands road closed by drifts of snow last Thursday has been reopened to traffic.
The A832 Dundonnell road was shut at an area called the Fain following heavy overnight snowfall.
The nearby A835 was also badly affected and 32 people were stranded for about 14 hours on that road until they could be rescued on Friday.
Road crews have been working for days to clear away tonnes of snow from the A832.
Highland Council and mountain rescuers assisted emergency services reaching 22 vehicles trapped on the A835 at Loch Droma.
Police described it as a "major incident", which came during heavy snowfalls across parts of Scotland.
Snow drifts of 2-3m (6-9ft) had blocked the A835 between Ullapool and Garve.