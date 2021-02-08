BBC News

Snow and plunging temperatures for Scotland

Published
image copyrightTyke/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionSnow falling in Auchleven in Aberdeenshire on Monday morning

Heavy snowfalls and temperatures as low as -15C have been forecast for parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for areas including Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Fife from 03:00 to 21:00 on Tuesday.

Snow could fall to depths of 10cm (3in) and to 20cm (8in) on higher ground, with 25cm (9in) in a few places.

North and north east Scotland could see temperatures dropping to -10C or even lower on Tuesday.

BBC Weather's Simon King said Braemar in Aberdeenshire could see temperatures of around -15C on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The lowest temperature of the winter so far, -13C, was recorded at Braemar.

image copyrightBraemar MRT
image captionBraemar Mountain Rescue team have been helping SSEN engineers in Upper Deeside
image copyrightRalph Davidson
image captionDeep drifts of snow blocking the Banchory to Fettercairn road at Cairn o' Mount in Aberdeenshire

As well as the amber warning for Tuesday, which also covers parts of Angus and North Lanarkshire, there is a yellow warning of snow for Scotland from midnight until late Wednesday night. The warning extends from Shetland and down the east coast of Scotland.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Some parts of Scotland have already seen heavy snowfalls.

Depths of 26cm (10in) were recorded at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, 18cm (7in) at Aviemore and 15cm (6in) at Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve, in the Highlands on Monday morning.

image copyrightBraemar MRT
image captionUpper Deeside has been among places to see heavy snowfalls

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team have been helping engineers from energy company SSEN restore supplies in Upper Deeside in Aberdeenshire following power failures caused by heavy snow.

The wintry conditions are associated with cold air from Russia and Eastern Europe.

The weather has been nicknamed the Beast from the East Two, following the 2018 Beast from the East which brought widespread snow to Scotland.

image copyrightCraig Swan
image captionDeep snow near Grantown on Spey in the Cairngorms

Related Topics