Man suffers burns in industrial accident in Muir of Ord
A man has suffered burns in an industrial accident at a carbon fibre products factory in the Highlands.
The worker was taken to hospital after he was injured at SGL Carbon's site in Muir of Ord early on Wednesday.
In a statement, his employers said the man had suffered burns mainly to his hands after a fire in an oven.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent to SGL Carbon after being alerted to the fire at 01:35.
The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was at the early stages of an investigation.
SGL Carbon site director Stephen Easton said: "Unfortunately, one of our team received burns, mainly to their hands, during the incident and were transferred to hospital.
"Their colleagues in the area and the two first aiders on site were very quick to respond and did an excellent job to cool the burn areas using water and cooling gel prior to the ambulance service arriving.
"The police and fire service were also in attendance, but the fire had already been contained by activation of our process water sprinkler system which is there to manage such an event.
"Our thoughts at this time are with our colleague and we will closely monitor and support his recovery."