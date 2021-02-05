Funding for lifeline flights for Wick John O'Groats Airport
Funding has been made available to support the return of flights to Wick John O'Groats Airport.
Services to Edinburgh and Aberdeen were withdrawn last year after the coronavirus pandemic hit the airlines industry.
Communities and local politicians have been calling for the connections to be reintroduced.
The Scottish government said up to £4m will be made available over the next four years to subsidise services.
Highland Council is to develop the plans for the public service obligation (PSO) routes, in consultation with local communities and businesses.
PSO routes involve government subsidies and requires the airline or company involved to provide a set level of services. The arrangement is used for flights serving the Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland.
The airport at Wick is operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "We recognise the issues faced by the Caithness area with the loss of the flights to and from Edinburgh and Aberdeen, so we are pleased to announce significant funding to help reintroduce flights to Wick Airport.
"This will allow Highland Council, in partnership with key stakeholders, to take forward plans for public service obligation routes.
"I am in no doubt they are best placed to determine the services that are required by their communities."