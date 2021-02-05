Coul Links: New plans for golf course in Sutherland
Support has been sought for new plans for a golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland.
The Scottish government rejected proposals for an 18-hole championship course in the area of coastal dunes last February.
A group called Communities For Coul has resurrected the idea of building a course, arguing that it would bring much-needed jobs.
Environmental campaigners say Coul Links should be protected.
Communities For Coul's proposals are separate from the previous plans for a course on the land at Embo near Dornoch.
The group has sought support from local communities and said it was gathering evidence of the benefits a golf course could bring to east Sutherland, before making a bid for planning permission.
Gordon Sutherland, of Communities For Coul, said a course was need because the area's population was in decline and there were few opportunities for young people.
He told BBC's Reporting Scotland: "This area is turning into a retirement home, and I am afraid I am one of those people.
"But my heart is in this area and I would like to see something for the young people to give them hope for the future and the opportunity of jobs in this area."
The original plans for a course at Coul Links were led by US businessman Todd Warnock and secured planning permission from Highland Council, before Scottish ministers called in the planning application for further scrutiny.
Following a public inquiry, the government refused permission.
In their decision, Scottish ministers said the plan would have supported economic growth and rural development.
But they agreed with government-appointed planning officials' findings that the golf course would have "significant" effects on rare plant life, wintering and breeding birds and the the dunes themselves.
The government said the "likely detriment to natural heritage is not outweighed by the socio-economic benefits of the proposal".
Dr Tom Dargie, of the Not Coul group, campaigned against the original plans. He said Coul Links should remain protected against development.
He told Reporting Scotland: "There has been no change. The public inquiry established there would be very long list of multiple adverse environmental consequences to a golf course.
"The fight has been going on for four years now and it will simply continue."