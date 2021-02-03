Police in new appeal over woman's body on Fortrose beach
Police have made a new appeal for help in identifying a woman whose body was found on a beach in the Black Isle.
Members of the public made the discovery near Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club at Fortrose on Saturday.
The woman is described as white, aged between 25-35 with an athletic build and long, dark brown/auburn hair. Her death has not been treated as suspicious.
Police said they had been unable to identify her so far.
As part of the inquiry, officers hope to trace a woman seen in nearby Rosemarkie on Wednesday 27 January.
She was wearing a light coloured raincoat, a brimmed hat, dark grey leggings, thick-soled shoes and was carrying a small rucksack.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings or CCTV images from the area.
Det Insp Craig Still said: "We have yet to confirm who the woman seen in Rosemarkie is and we cannot rule out that she may be the woman found on the beach.
"I would urge anyone who recognises her description to please come forward."
He added: "I'm also appealing for witnesses who may have seen a woman looking upset in the local area last week.
"Alternatively, if you have concerns about a female family member or friend who matches this description and has not been in contact, then please let us know."