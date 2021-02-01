Man flown to hospital after Skye sledging accident
A man was flown to hospital after he was injured in a sledging accident on the Isle of Skye.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident near the Old Man of Storr, a rock formation on the Trotternish peninsula, on Sunday afternoon.
Skye Mountain Rescue Team and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter were called to the scene.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the man was flown to hospital in Glasgow.
A coastguard spokesman said: "At just before 2pm the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter from Stornoway was sent, at the request of Police Scotland, to assist Skye Mountain Rescue Team with an injured casualty on the Isle of Skye.
"The helicopter and Skye MRT worked together to locate and extract the casualty, before taking the casualty to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow."