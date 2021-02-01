Second major theft of bikes in Cairngorms
Police are investigating a second theft of thousands of pounds worth of mountain bikes in the Cairngorms.
Twelve mountain bikes and seven bicycle frames worth a total of more than £50,000 were stolen from Base Camp Bikes in Grantown on Spey.
The theft happened between 22:00 and midnight last Friday.
Last month 20 bikes worth a total of more than £50,000 were stolen from premises 40 miles (64km) away at Laggan Wolftrax Visitor Centre.
The latest theft involved bikes of various brands including Banshee, Evil, Rocky Mountain and Yeti.
A large quantity of clothing and various other items were also stolen.
Police said the break-in to the shop appeared to be linked to the theft of a Land Rover and a high-sided agricultural trailer from the Kingussie area on the same night.
Det Sgt Andy Bilton said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in and around this area and who may be able to assist with our inquiries to get in touch.
"We would particularly appeal to anyone who may have observed this Land Rover and trailer, or any other large vehicle capable of transporting this quantity of bikes, in the area around these times."
Overnight on 15 and 16 January, eight hire bikes were stolen from a community enterprise at Laggan Wolftrax Visitor Centre and 12 from The Wee Bike Hub bike shop, also at the centre.
Thieves cut power to the centre during the raid.
Police have not said if the Grantown and Laggan thefts appear to be linked.