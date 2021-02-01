Covid in Scotland: Rescued Ben Nevis climbers fined
- Published
Two climbers rescued from Ben Nevis have been fined for breaking lockdown restrictions.
The men had travelled more than 100 miles (161km) from the Glasgow area to tackle Britain's highest mountain, near Fort William in the Highlands.
They got into difficulty in Minus Two Gully on Saturday and police were alerted at about 16:15.
Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter flew the men off the mountain.
Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called on to assist in the rescue in an operation that lasted about 90 minutes.
Police Scotland said: "There were no injuries and both were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations."
All mainland Scotland, along with the Western Isles, are under Scotland's toughest level four restrictions.
By law, people can only leave home for an essential purpose.
For exercise, people can meet one other person for pursuits such as walking and an activity should start and finish at the same place, and can be up to five miles (8km) from the boundary of a person's local authority area.