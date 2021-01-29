Covid in Scotland: Western Isles could go into lockdown
The whole of the Western Isles could move up to level four lockdown restrictions as part of efforts to suppress the spread of Covid-19.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the Scottish government would make a decision over the "next few hours" following new cases on the islands.
Barra and Vatersay are already under level four restrictions while the rest of the isles are at level three.
Among the outbreaks is one affecting Western Isles Hospital in Lewis.
Ms Freeman said the hospital was at capacity and the isles had seen six new Covid cases on Friday and nine on Thursday.
Islands MSP Alasdair Allan said the new cases included the UK variant of Covid, which has been "accelerating spread" of the infection in Scotland, and widely across the UK.
'Significant strain'
In the Scottish government's daily Covid briefing Ms Freeman said the numbers were high in proportion to the population of the Western Isles.
She appealed to all islanders to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons.
Ms Freeman said: "These cases follow on from quite a high number of cases two weeks ago including a significant community outbreak in Barra.
"All of that is placing significant strain on hospital capacity in the Western Isles health board area. In fact, the hospital in Stornoway has reached full capacity."
In her appeal to islanders, Ms Freeman said: "Please don't wait for us to reach a view on whether or not we should act to move to level four. Please behave now as if that is the case."
Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis, is the largest in the islands. An outbreak at the hospital involves patients and staff.
There are pressures on the hospital due to numbers of patients affected and the impact on staff, including close contacts also having to self isolate.
NHS Western Isles has been offered support from NHS Highland and NHS Golden Jubilee in Clydebank to manage the situation.
Barra, along with neighbouring Vatersay, entered level four this month following rising cases in an outbreak on Barra.
The number of cases recently reached 50.
On Thursday, NHS Western Isles said a new cluster of three cases had also been identified in Benbecula.
Islands MSP Mr Allan said: "This continues to be a an extremely concerning situation in the islands with six new cases linked to the outbreak at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway - including the new UK variant of Covid.
"I have made the case to the government for the need to ensure adequate arrangements are in place while the hospital outbreak is dealt with."
He added: "More hopefully, it is clear that vaccination is proceeding well locally, with the Western Isles one of the first parts of the country already giving first doses to the over 70s."
The Western Isles along with Orkney, Shetland and some islands in Highland and Argyll have been under level three restrictions since Boxing Day, when mainland Scotland went into lockdown.
Under level three, six people from up to two separate households can meet indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant, and outdoors in a private garden or in a public place such as a park or an outdoor area of a pub.
But under the tighter level four restrictions a maximum of two people, aged 12 and over, can meet outdoors for a permitted purpose, if they are not from the same household.
Under both levels, children under 12 do not count towards the total numbers of people allowed to gather.