Covid outbreak at Walkers shortbread factory in Elgin
More than 30 workers at a shortbread factory in Moray have been told to self isolate following a Covid-19 outbreak.
A total of 17 employees across the Walkers site in Elgin, including factory, office and warehouse staff, tested positive for the virus.
A further 15 were told to isolate due to proximity with a positive case.
Some workers raised concerns about returning to work following an outbreak last April, but Walkers said it was implementing new safety measures.
The firm said NHS Grampian and "numerous associates" examined its virus safety measures on 20 January, saying they "met government standards".
It also said many of the positive cases were asymptomatic and were detected as a result of the screening process Walkers implemented following the health board's recommendations.
There are 400 people employed at the Elgin site.
Walkers also has a site in Aberlour which employs 700 people.
Company spokesman Jack Irvine said there were no positive cases at the Aberlour site, although two staff members who were working from home were positive as well as a further employee from the staff canteen.
He said all were self isolating.
He added: "We have now closed production for 10 days, reopening on 8 February. This is an annual occurrence for maintenance, painting, repairs etc."
A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: "We are aware of 22 cases of Covid-19 associated with Walker's Shortbread.
"NHS Grampian's Health Protection Team is working with management to support them.
"Those affected, and their close contacts, are self-isolating."