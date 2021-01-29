Covid in Scotland: HebCelt will not go ahead in 2021
- Published
The HebCelt music festival will not go ahead in 2021, organisers have said.
The summer event is more than 20 years old and the Western Isles' biggest festival.
Organisers had hoped to hold 2020's postponed HebCelt this year, but said the pandemic continued to pose huge challenges.
A "hybrid" festival featuring some live performances and "unique digital content" is now being planned instead.
Organisers said it was with "deep regret" they had decided to cancel and have offered a full refund on tickets.
They said: "While vaccinations may bring some return to normality at some point this year, that is looking increasingly like it will not happen in time for us to safely put in place the kind of HebCelt we recognise.
"We are truly sorry to be sharing this news with you all and the utter disappointment is shared by all of us here on the team.
"We thank everyone for their understanding, love and support of the festival."
Economic impact
HebCelt was first held in 1996 and is based in Stornoway in Lewis.
Acts over the years have included Deacon Blue, KT Tunstall, Niteworks, The Shires, Newton Faulkner and Tide Lines.
An economic study in 2015 suggested the festival generated £20m for the Scottish economy in its first 20 years.
Organisers calculated the economic impact by looking at takings at bars, restaurants and cafes and money spent on hotel bookings and transport.
Meanwhile, organisers of the Highlands' largest festival - Belladrum - said they remained optimistic about holding the event this year.
Bella, held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly, usually takes place in early August. Last year's event did not go ahead.
Remain positive
Organisers said: "The safety of our audience, staff, artists and local community are our number one priority and we will be working alongside and following all government and local authority guidance as this evolves over the coming months.
"We fully appreciate that with the ever evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic there is a chance that Belladrum may not be able to go ahead, however, at this moment in time we remain positive and thank you all for your continued support."