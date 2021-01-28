Covid in Scotland: Outbreak at Western Isles Hospital
- Published
The largest hospital in the Western Isles has been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak.
The six cases at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on Lewis involve staff and patients.
NHS Western Isles said services at the hospital were running as normal but were under constant review. Visiting has been restricted to essential only.
A vaccination clinic due to take place at the hospital on Saturday will now be held at a hotel in Stornoway.
NHS Western Isles also said a new cluster of three cases had also been identified in Benbecula.
It said the cases and associated close contacts had impacted on the running of a medical practice in Griminish on the island. The surgery was closed on Thursday and arrangements put in place for patients to collect medication.
There have also been two Covid cases identified in South Uist, while an outbreak in Barra reached 50 cases earlier this week.
NHS Western Isles said: "Clearly, these numbers are concerning and it is vital that our communities do not take any unnecessary risks and are particularly vigilant in terms of any symptoms and immediately self isolate, along with their entire household, and book a test if they develop symptoms, regardless of how mild.
"Please do not assume that symptoms are only a cold or another winter virus - any symptoms common to Covid-19 should be tested to ensure that the virus is not inadvertently spread through communities."