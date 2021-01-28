Armed police help rescue man from car in river at Nairn
A man was rescued after he accidently drove his car off the quayside at Nairn harbour.
His vehicle went into the River Nairn at about 11:00 on Wednesday.
Police, on patrol in an armed response vehicle, helped the man from the water and provided first aid until the arrival of an ambulance.
Coastguard teams from Nairn, Burghead and Inverness, as well as Moray Inshore Rescue Boat, were also called to the scene.
HM Coastguard said the man was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police Scotland said: "The male driver was rescued from the water and checked over by the ambulance service.
"The vehicle was subsequently recovered."