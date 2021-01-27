Pedestrian who died after collision in Nairn named
A pedestrian who died in hospital after he was seriously injured in a collision involving two cars has been named.
James Alexander, 91, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the incident in Nairn on 21 January.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street at about 16:50.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the incident which involved a black Mazda and a red Honda.
Mr Alexander, who was from Nairn, died in hospital earlier this week.