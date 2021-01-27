BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Barra outbreak reaches 50 cases

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBarra, along with Vatersay, are under level four restrictions

The number of cases in a Covid-19 outbreak on Barra in the Western Isles has risen to 50.

Fewer cases have been seen in the past week after a sharp rise in positive test results earlier this month.

Seven people have been receiving treatment in hospital - five of them in hospitals on the mainland.

Barra, and neighbouring Vatersay, are under level four restrictions. Islanders had previously observed a voluntary lockdown.

The rest of the Western Isles remain in level three.

A single case on Tuesday brought the numbers in the Barra outbreak to 50.

NHS Western Isles said there had also been a positive test in the Stornoway area on Lewis.

Related Topics

More on this story