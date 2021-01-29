Covid can make rural life 'tough and isolating'
The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened feelings of loneliness and isolation for many people living in rural communities.
Kate Thomson says she has definitely experienced loneliness during the pandemic.
The 34-year-old grew up in Edinburgh, but now lives in the Highland seaside town of Nairn.
She works for the charity Partnerships for Wellbeing and organises group walks to help people stay healthy. However, her job has been curtailed by Covid-19.
"I live on my own and am working from home," Kate says.
"Like everyone, my contact with other people has drastically reduced as a result of the pandemic."
Kate says she is fortunate to be "IT literate" and able to stay in contact with friends and family online.
"I know that this is privileged, and many other people either don't have the access to the devices, wi-fi or the skills to use it - and yet I have still found the last 10 months tough and isolating."
Kate says a "support network" of friends, family and work colleagues - and her dog, Aspen - have helped her through the pandemic.
"She has helped to bring purpose to my day and get me out and about several times a day," says Kate of her dog.
"I have noticed that I smile more at people in my community and am more open to having chats with those I don't know - dog walking definitely is a wee community in its own right."
She adds: "I have long been an advocate of the benefits of the outdoors and connecting with nature for physical and mental health but never have I ever experienced just how important it is.
"I visit the beach here every day, there is always something new to see.
"Paying attention to the changes in the seasons, the arrival of migrant birds, loss of the leaves from the trees and now the spring bulbs poking up though the soil reminds me that change is constant and this awful situation we are in won't last forever."
Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have carried out a study into the impact of the pandemic on Scotland's rural communities, which was published earlier this month.
More than 3,000 people were surveyed for RuralCovidLife. Its findings suggested loneliness was felt most acutely among young adults.
While 8% of all those surveyed said they had felt lonely most or all of the time, this figure rose to 32% among those in the 18 to 29 age group.
Jenny Campbell, who runs a sheep farm with her partner in Stirlingshire, was a member of the advisory group for the research.
The 27-year-old says: "It's very sad to see reports of young people feeling lonely in rural Scotland, with horrid figures in this survey showing feelings of loneliness are high during the pandemic."
Jenny is a regional manager for the Scottish Association of Young Farmers (SAYF), which normally holds dozens of activities, fundraisers and social gatherings each year.
"SAYF has always sought to counter social isolation and loneliness in rural Scotland and I am proud of how our members have looked out for each other and people across their rural communities of all ages during the pandemic," she says.
Some events have been held online in an effort to help overcome isolation and maintain social contacts.
SAYF member James Hamilton runs a mixed beef, sheep and arable farm in West Lothian.
The 23-year-old says it had been possible to hold a handful of outdoor events for young farmers after the lockdown rules changed in the summer.
"Since restrictions have been tightened, though, we have been limited to occasional online events which just aren't the same," he says.
Auction marts traditionally play a key role in buying and selling livestock, while also acting as "social hubs" for farmers.
However, the Covid restrictions mean buyers and sellers can no longer gather at the markets.
Sellers have to drop off their sheep and cattle, while buyers who want to attend must register in advance and then adhere to social distancing measures.
"The markets have changed drastically this year," says James.
"This has taken away the whole social aspect, as well as making business more difficult because of losing the face-to-face dealing.
"Agricultural shows and open days, usually great social events, have been lost too."
James says he worries most about the older generation of farmers who rely on the market to catch up with friends.
"Without this many will be living a very isolated existence," he said.
"I don't think it has had such a drastic effect on farmers my age, who have been better suited to making use of technology to keep in touch with online sales and contact friends."
Joshua Smith misses the close-knit student community of the Western Isles, where he lives and studies.
The 24-year-old, from Lewis, is in his third year of a business degree at the University of the Highlands and Islands' (UHI) Lews Castle College in Stornoway.
Joshua has kidney disease, which meant he had to shield earlier in the pandemic. He lives with his parents, but is often on his own during the day while they are at work.
"To go from seeing other students and staff in the college all day to seeing no-one for most of the day has been a bit hard at times," he says.
"I have found the experience of the pandemic very difficult at times."
However, he says calling his grandparents more often on Skype had "helped massively" to overcome feelings of isolation.
Joshua has also been part of a project that holds weekly sessions for arts and crafts, game nights or just for a "chit chat".
UHI, a network of campuses across the Northern and Western Isles, Highland, Argyll and Moray, has also held regular quiz nights.
Joshua says: "It has been good to chat with others across the partnership throughout the pandemic, despite being miles and miles apart."