Covid in Scotland: Coastguard helps with Barra tests
- Published
Coastguard rescue teams in the Western Isles are helping to deliver Covid-19 tests from Barra to a laboratory 140 miles (225km) away in Lewis.
Barra and the neighbouring island of Vatersay are in lockdown following an outbreak of more than 40 positive cases of the infection.
The journey by road from Barra to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway involves two ferry trips.
The teams are working as a relay, passing the tests up the island chain.
Barra, Lochboisdale, Stornoway and Harris-based coastguard officers and volunteers are involved.
The transfers will take place until the outbreak in Barra is deemed to be under control by NHS Western Isles.
'Difficult logistical challenge'
The island, along with Vatersay, moved up to level 4 restrictions this week. The rest of the Western Isles remain under level three rules.
Murdo Macaulay, HM Coastguard operations area commander for the Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber, said: "Our volunteers are working really hard to help make what can be quite a difficult logistical challenge, in terms of transporting tests between Islands due to distance and infrastructure, far more manageable and done as quickly and efficiently as possible."
NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson, said coastguard teams had been "invaluable" in the Western Isles' response to Covid-19.