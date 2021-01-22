Four injured after car crashes into building in Inverness
- Published
Police have appealed for information after a car crashed into a building in Inverness on Thursday night.
A 43-year-old woman and three men aged 32, 38 and 42, who were all in the car, were taken to the city's Raigmore Hospital for treatment.
Police said the men had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The Mercedes E220 crashed into a former bookmakers at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road. The incident happened at about 21:10.
The building was extensively damaged and the road remained closed on Friday to allow for a structural assessment.
Police Scotland have sought witnesses to the crash.
Sgt Kate Park said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the crash which could help with our investigation."
Police have also been investigating an incident in Nairn in which a 91-year-old pedestrian was struck by two cars.
The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street at about 17:00 on Thursday.