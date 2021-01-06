Covid in Scotland: Indoor socialising 'drives up' Highland cases
- Published
NHS Highland has warned of a "significant increase" in Covid-19 cases in Highland and Argyll and Bute.
There have been 900 positive tests in the health board's area since 21 December - more than was seen in the region in the previous two months.
NHS Highland said people socialising indoors before Christmas and during the festive break, had "driven up" infection rates.
The health board warned health and care workers had been put at risk.
Covid restrictions were relaxed to allow people to create household bubbles on Christmas Day.
The rules were eased for just for one day before all mainland Scotland entered level four restrictions from Boxing Day onwards.
Highland was previously a level one area, though in-house socialising was permitted for some island communities. Argyll and Bute had been under level two restrictions but with rules on gatherings in homes also relaxed for some islands.
'Vulnerable people'
NHS Highland said there was concern about increasing infection rates in the last two weeks, particularly in Inverness, Beauly, Dingwall, Invergordon, Alness and Caithness.
There have been similar warnings of rising infection rates in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway council areas, which were also under level one restrictions before Christmas.
NHS Highland's public health consultant Dr Ken Oates said pre-Christmas socialising combined with people mixing indoors over the festive period were thought to be the cause of increased infections in Highland and Argyll and Bute.
He said: "This has led to many extended family clusters and we would once again encourage people not to mix with others outside your household, as this is driving up infection rates."
Dr Oates appealed to people to follow new national guidance and to "stay at home".
He said: "We appreciate how challenging this has been for many people, however when the number of cases of Covid-19 rises in our communities, we inevitably also see an increase in positive cases in health care workers and care home staff.
"This has a detrimental effect on NHS services as well as the health and wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities."