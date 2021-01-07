In pictures: Avalanche hunting in winter's lockdown
- Published
For most mountain enthusiasts Scotland's snow-covered hills are out of bounds while the toughest Covid-19 rules remain in place.
Mainland Scotland entered level four restrictions on Boxing Day, and there are strict limits on travel.
But the Scottish Avalanche Information Service's (SAIS) work continues uninterrupted, with its teams heading into what would usually be some of Scotland's most popular mountain ranges to assess potential avalanche risks.
SAIS' daily forecasts are being made available to support activity permitted under Scottish government guidance, and for use by mountain rescue teams should they need to be called out.
The latest avalanche information season started on 11 December, and so far has recorded 12 avalanches. SAIS seasons usually run until mid-April.
Daily avalanche risk forecasts are provided for six areas - Northern Cairngorms, Southern Cairngorms, Lochaber, Creag Meagaidh, Glen Coe and Torridon.