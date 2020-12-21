Hial air traffic workers to take industrial action
Air traffic control staff are to take industrial action over plans to centralise some air traffic control at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd.
Hial has proposed controlling air traffic at six airports from a central hub in Inverness.
The Prospect union said some members were unwilling to relocate, meaning nearly 50 could lose their jobs.
Prospect said the action starting on 4 January would be short of strike action.
It said its members would withdraw from any work related to Hial's plans.
Hial said it would continue its dialogue with the union.
Under Hial's plan, unmanned towers would be located at Sumburgh in Shetland, Dundee, Wick John O'Groats, Kirkwall in Orkney, and Stornoway and Benbecula in the Western Isles.
They would feed information to the central hub in Inverness.
Prospect said its members believed Hial's plans would cost jobs and have a "devastating effect" on island communities by "reducing safety and damaging the economy".
Hial said its air traffic management system needed to be transformed to meet operational needs now and into the future.
It said digital tower technology had been operational since 2015 and was already being used, or in the process of being introduced, for Norwegian, Swedish, German, Dutch, Danish, Belgian, Irish and UK air traffic management.