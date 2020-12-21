Covid in Scotland: Hotel cluster related to entertainers
- Published
A cluster of eight cases of Covid-19 has been identified at a hotel complex in the Highlands.
NHS Highland said the cluster related to a group of Christmas entertainers at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort.
The health board has written to guests and staff who had stayed or worked in the resort over the past week.
People who had taken part in the hotel's festive activities, including a Santa's grotto, have also been asked to be vigilant to the symptoms of Covid.
Highland Council said this request had been made as a "precautionary measure".
NHS Highland said contact tracing was being carried out and those identified as close contacts had been advised to self-isolate.
Director of public health Dr Tim Allison said: "We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the residents of the resort, staff and wider community and we are working closely with Highland Council's environmental health team and the resort management to provide advice and guidance to residents, staff and their families.
"At this time, we have no evidence of wider community spread."
Highland Council's convener Bill Lobban said he understood many people would be "very concerned" about the cases in Aviemore.
He added: "I would urge anyone who has been to these activities to be extra cautious and to be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19.
"We really must stay safe and look after each other during these difficult times."