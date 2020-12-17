Plans submitted for rail station near Inverness Airport
- Published
A planning application has been submitted for a new railway station near Inverness Airport.
The two-platform station has been proposed for a site at Dalcross on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
A footbridge with lifts, parking for 64 cars and a park-and-ride facility also form part of the plan.
Network Rail has submitted a planning application to Highland Council. The local authority approved plans for single platform station in 2017.
Dalcross is part of Network Rail's wider station-building plans.
Plans have been submitted for a £10m project to reopen a station on the East Coast Main Line in the Borders .
The scheme at Reston in Berwickshire is aimed at supporting economic regeneration in the area.
It could pave the way for a full planning application which would bring a station back to the village after more than 50 years.
In October, rail services returned to the Aberdeenshire town of Kintore for the first time in more than 50 years.
The original station opened in 1854 but closed in 1964.
The new £15m station had been due to open earlier this year, but construction work was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.