Rapist 'with disgraceful criminal record' jailed
- Published
A man who raped a woman in the Highlands has been jailed for seven and a half years.
Stephen Coffey, 31, denied carrying out the attacks in January last year and in July 2017, but was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He raped the 32-year-old woman in Inverness and in a village near the city.
Judge Lord Uist said Coffey had a "disgraceful criminal record" dating from December 2005.
The judge said: "It consists of 35 court appearances and, by my calculation, 56 separate offences and 18 separate custodial sentences."
Lord Uist added: "You have six convictions for assault and one for hamesucken, which means assaulting someone in their own home, for which you received a sentence of 12 months."
He pointed out that Coffey, a prisoner in Inverness, had breached numerous bail orders.
Sentencing Coffey, Lord Uist told told him he would be placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.
'Blighted past'
The woman told the court that after she was raped last year Coffey sent her a message confessing to what he had done.
In a message he wrote: "What I have done is so horrible I can't live with myself."
The woman later saw a friend, who described her as shocked, crying and struggling to get her words out, and told her what happened.
Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC said Coffey had "an unfortunate past blighted by his involvement with drugs".
He said: "No doubt his offending history reflects the fact that he was addicted to controlled drugs in the past."