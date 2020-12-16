Covid in Scotland: Vaccine rollout to all islands approved
- Published
New guidance will allow the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be delivered to some of Scotland's remotest islands.
The vaccine has to be stored at -75C and is being distributed from 23 freezers located around Scotland.
Islands health boards had sought clarity on whether the vaccine, once defrosted, could be transported to outlying isles in their areas.
Orkney and Shetland NHS boards said the new guidance allows for it to be transported by ferry.
NHS Western Isles said it was now making preparations to make the vaccine more widely available.
People in Lewis in the Western Isles and mainland Orkney and Shetland have been able to get vaccinated, but transporting it to other areas had presented a challenge.
Michael Dickson, chief executive of NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney said the latest development had followed "extensive discussions" between the Scottish government and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
He said: "The new guidance that allows the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be moved by ferry to Shetland and Orkney's outer isles is most welcome and will have a positive impact on our ability to vaccinate vulnerable islanders in some of the UK's most remote care homes."
Mr Dickson added: "This is a new vaccine and, understandably, we need to manage it carefully which is why we are taking the steps we are.
"As chief executive of two of Scotland's remote island boards, I would rather we take a safety-first approach and, while that has caused a minor delay while we clarified issues, we can now progress confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine."
NHS Western Isles said it, along with other affected boards, had received "very welcome confirmation" about the conditions and storage requirements to allow the vaccine to be safely transported across its island communities.
A spokeswoman said: "Arrangements are being out in place as a matter of priority to commence vaccination in Uist in a matter of days."