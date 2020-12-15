Girl, nine, seriously injured in Lewis car crash
- Published
A nine-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a car crash on Lewis in the Western Isles.
The incident happened at about 15:25 on Monday on the B895 Newmarket to Tolsta road at Broadbay View in Back.
Police have not said whether she was a pedestrian or had been in the car when it crashed.
She was taken to Western Isles Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Police said her condition was serious but stable.
The road was closed until 23:50 while officers carried out an investigation. Witnesses to the incident have been asked to contact Police Scotland.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries."