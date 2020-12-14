Covid: Vaccine cannot be shipped to some islands
- Published
Some island communities cannot currently get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccine has to be stored at -75C and is being distributed from 23 freezers located around Scotland.
People in Lewis in the Western Isles and mainland Orkney have been vaccinated, but transporting it to other areas presents a challenge.
Islanders may have to await for approval of a second vaccine, which is expected soon.
NHS Orkney said there was not yet been approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for transporting the Pfizer vaccine by sea or air once it thawed after leaving a freezer.
The health board said this meant it could not currently be shipped to the outlying Orkney Islands.
NHS Orkney said: "Government prioritisation is to vaccinate care home staff and residents in the first instance, and this is currently being undertaken on mainland Orkney.
"A second vaccine, which does not have the same storage requirements, may be approved by the MHRA in the near future.
"This is likely to be easier to transport, but again, confirmation from the MHRA will be required."
The health board said vaccinations would be available to all islanders once transportation was approved.