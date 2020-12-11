Design agreed for controversial River Ness feature
A detailed design of a planned riverside artwork in Inverness has been approved by a working group set up to oversee the project.
Curving walls have been proposed for opposite banks of the River Ness, close to the city centre.
The project has been criticised by some Inverness residents who are concerned it would spoil the riverside.
Inverness City Arts Working Group has agreed to the design and work is expected to begin early next year.
The project, called The Gathering Place, had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and also discussions at Highland Council about the design.
Councillors requested improved disabled access and the working group has approved changes to the plan, including space for rest stops and a widening of part of the site to accommodate a turning circle for wheelchair users.
The design also now includes signage warning that The Gathering Place will be closed when river levels are high.