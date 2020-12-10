Racist views of renowned fossil hunter uncovered
A renowned 19th Century Scottish fossil hunter and geologist has been found to have held "abhorrent" views on race.
Hugh Miller, a self-taught stonemason and writer, made major discoveries of ammonite and fish fossils in rocks near his home in Cromarty on the Black Isle.
Notes from a lecture delivered before his death contain lines promoting racial superiority of white Europeans.
National Trust for Scotland said it would address the issue at the Hugh Miller House and Museum in Cromarty.
The racially-prejudicial views were made in a lecture given by Miller in Edinburgh in 1855, the year before his death, and published posthumously in 1857.
They came to light during new research of his work.
Black Isle-based historian David Alston told BBC Alba's An Là programme: "When I looked I came across what is disturbing material in which he is expressing quite abhorrent racial views."
Dr Alston said Miller had held more liberal views earlier in his life, but his opinions appeared to have hardened in later years.
In the lecture, Miller said Adam - from the Bible story of Adam and Eve - was white and also that white Europeans were superior to what he called "degraded races".
'Acute disappointment'
The research was commissioned by the Friends of Hugh Miller in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The society said it felt an "acute disappointment' and "anguish" to learn of his racial prejudice.
It said the views should be seen in the context of Miller's life and work, and hoped they would not adversely affect the ongoing efforts to promote his legacy.
Miller, who as a boy used to sit next to a black pupil at school in Cromarty, found more than 6,000 fossils.
Many of them form the core collection of Scottish fossils at the National Museums of Scotland in Edinburgh.
He also wrote three best-selling books - The Old Red Sandstone, Footprints of the Creator and Testimony of the Rocks.