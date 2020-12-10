Covid in Scotland: 'You don't need to climb the highest summit'
- Published
Rescue teams experiencing a busy post-lockdown period have asked people not push the limits of their hillwalking abilities this winter.
The festive break is traditionally a busy period for walking and climbing.
But there are concerns people new to the pursuits will venture into terrain and conditions they are not equipped to handle.
It follows Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) seeing an almost 40% increase in call-outs over the summer.
Mountaineering Scotland, an organisation representing the interests of outdoor activities enthusiasts, has also launched what it has described as its biggest #ThinkWINTER campaign.
The campaign raises awareness about winter safety in the hills.
In SMR's third quarter of this year, which followed the end of lockdown, its member teams were involved in 282 call-outs. They had 202 for the same period last year.
Lomond Mountain Rescue Team was among the busiest teams due to the hills and mountains they cover being easily accessible from large urban areas.
'Makes folk happier'
A factor behind the increase overall was a large number of incidents involving people who had not done any hillwalking before, and had taken it up due to their usual summer activities being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kevin Mitchell, vice chairman of SMR, said: "We are very keen to encourage people to get out into the hills, not only for the physical activity but because of wellbeing reasons. It really makes folk happier.
"But you don't need to climb the highest summit to enjoy the outdoors and Scotland's wild places."
He said winter was not the time for people to take up hillwalking for the first time, and should wait for better weather in summer.
Mr Mitchell said seasoned hillwalkers and climbers, familiar with using weather and avalanche forecasts in planning trips and having the appropriate kit and skills to use it, should still be able to enjoy the winter season.
He added that anyone who found themselves in difficulty should call 999 and ask for police and then mountain rescue.
Mountaineering Scotland said the summer saw a "noticeable increase" in the number of people heading for the outdoors and, with foreign travel opportunities still limited due to Covid-19, it expected that many would carry on their new hobby through the winter, if domestic travel restrictions permitted it.
The organisation has teamed up with SMR, Mountain Training, mountain training centre Glenmore Lodge, Snowsport Scotland and Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland for this year's #ThinkWINTER.
'Unforgiving environment'
Stuart Younie, chief executive of Mountaineering Scotland, said: "It has been great to see #ThinkWINTER grow over the last three years and 2020 is set to be our biggest campaign yet.
"We are delighted to be working with so many partner organisations to help get our winter safety messages out there and particularly to all the new people who have been out enjoying the hills since lockdown.
"The winter environment in the hills can provide some amazing experiences but it can also be unforgiving for those who are not prepared, and we want to make sure people have a great time while keeping themselves and others safe."