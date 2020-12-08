Man who died after car hit wall named by police
- Published
A 61-year-old man who died following a crash in the Highlands at the weekend has been named as Philip Latham from Dunbeath.
His silver Ford Mondeo collided with a wall on the A99 at the entrance to Remiggy Farm, near Lybster, at about 12:55 on Saturday.
Mr Latham was taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick where he later died.
Police have appealed for sightings of his car before the accident.
Sgt Angus MacLeod said: "We are still appealing for any other road users who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or saw the silver Ford Mondeo prior to the crash, to please come forward.
"I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they speak to officers."