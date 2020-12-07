Firefighters tackle restaurant blaze in Fort William
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a serious building fire in Fort William town centreFour appliances including a high reach turntable were sent to the blaze in a single storey takeaway restaurant in the High Street.
The A82 near the town centre was closed in both directions for a time. The southbound carriageway has since reopened.
The alarm was raised at about 06:25 and fire crews were sent from Fort William and Kinlochleven and Oban.