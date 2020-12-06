Man, 61, dies following crash in Highlands
- Published
A 61-year-old man has died following a crash in the Highlands.
Police were called to the collision, involving a silver Ford Mondeo, on the A99 near Wick, at 12.56 on Saturday. The driver was taken to Caithness General Hospital where he later died.
The A99 was closed between Wick and Latheron for about five-and-a-half hours.
Sgt Angus MacLeod for anyone who saw the crash, or saw the Ford Mondeo beforehand, to contact police.
He also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.