Mountaineer Hamish MacInnes taken on 'final tour' of Glen Coe
Renowned mountaineer and inventor Dr Hamish MacInnes, who died last month aged 90, has been taken on a "final tour" of his beloved Glen Coe.
A hearse carrying his coffin, which featured two ice axes of his design, passed through Glencoe village and on to the famous glen itself.
Dr MacInnes, who climbed the Matterhorn at 16, went on to found mountain rescue teams and lead multiple expeditions.
He is also credited with inventing the all-metal ice axe and rescue stretcher.
His stretcher has been used by rescue teams all over the world.
The all-metal ice axe, which Dr MacInnes fashioned in a shed attached to his house in Glen Coe in the 1960s, replaced tools with wooden shafts that could snap when under pressure, such as during a fall.
Dr MacInnes was born in Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway and moved to the glen in 1959.
During the journey, the hearse stopped briefly outside David Cooper's Coffee Shop in Glencoe, where Dr MacInnes was a regular who could be found sat at a table with a pot of tea "with only a very weak passing of a tea bag," according to friends.
The hearse then paused at Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team centre - Dr MacInnes founded the team and was a former team leader - and finally outside his home in Glen Coe, before heading to Glasgow for a cremation ceremony.
Residents of Glencoe, along with members of Glencoe rescue team and Dr MacInnes friends, lined the road through the village to pay tribute.
Mountain rescue teams across Scotland, including Skye and Oban, along with the organisation Scottish Mountain Rescue have paid tribute to Dr MacInnes on social media.
It is Dr Hamish Macinnes' OBE BEM funeral today, and everyone on the Skye team wishes to pass on our respects to all his friends and family. Hamish always had a strong connection with Skye both through his family ties, (his mother was from here), and through mountaineering.
Dr MacInnes was a world-renowned mountaineer who was nicknamed the Fox of Glencoe due to his "cunning as a mountaineer".
Today we say our final farewell to our friend Dr Hamish MacInnes OBE.
Hamish passed away last week and leaves a legacy across all areas of mountain exploration and rescue.
Thank you Hamish for setting a standard for being the best we can be.
Picture Credit: John Cleare
He was the founder of Scotland's Search and Rescue Dog Association and set up the Scottish Avalanche Information Service.
Dr MacInnes took part in more than 20 climbing expeditions abroad, including four to Mount Everest and was almost killed in an avalanche on the peak in 1975.
In the 1970s, Dr MacInnes was also an adviser on Clint Eastwood's film The Eiger Sanction and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and also The Mission starring Robert De Niro in the 1980s.