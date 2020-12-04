Covid in Scotland: Inverness venue offers gigs to local acts
An Inverness night-spot plans to offer local musicians and entertainers some of their first work in nine months.
The Botanic House is among businesses in the Highlands able to offer gigs following the introduction of Scotland's local protection levels.
Highland is in level one meaning live music is allowed indoors, but with an all-seated audience limited to a maximum of 100 people.
The Botanic House has gigs planned until the end of December.
It said among the acts would be people who had not performed live since the start of lockdown in March.
A spokesman said: "The venue is looking forward to supporting many small local acts, many whom have been out of work for up to nine months, and is hoping to lead the way in bringing live music safely back to the public."
He said "strict procedures" have been in place at the venue since it reopened in September, including social distancing and sanitising areas.
Last month, what was described as Scotland's first indoor live music gig since lockdown in March took place in Inverness.
Folk rock band Torridon played to small, all-seated audience at the Ironworks.