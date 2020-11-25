Saving a baby squirrel with smoothies and massages
- Published
A conservationist trained in rescuing whales is nursing a badly-injured baby red squirrel back to health.
Noel Hawkins, a British Divers Marine Life Rescue volunteer, and his partner Janice took the squirrel into their care about two weeks ago.
The animal was found near-dead on a roadside by a school pupil close to where Mr Hawkins lives in Ullapool.
The couple have been helping its recovery by feeding it fruit smoothies and giving its injured paw massages.
It is thought the squirrel had been hurt after falling from a tree or had been hit by a car.
A local vet, a physiotherapist and a squirrel conservationist in Perth have been helping with advice and treatment.
Nicknamed Ted, the animal's sleeping arrangements include dozing curled up in a fleece hat inside a crate that usually holds ferrets.
Mr Hawkins, whose marine rescue work has included helping to save a 40ft (12m) humpback whale entangled in fishing gear, said: "Because of my work with animals, the people who found the squirrel thought I might be able to help it.
"He looked like he was dead. We took him home and got him warm."
Mr Hawkins and his partner have been syringe-feeding Ted fruit smoothies and giving him digestive biscuits mashed up with milk to build up his strength.
Ted is a descendant of squirrels introduced to woodland near Ullapool about 10 years ago.
Red squirrels had been absent from the north and west Highlands for about 30 years.
In 2009, 32 were relocated to woodland on the 33,000 acre Dundonnell Estate, near Ullapool.
It is hoped that Ted will fully recover and he can be returned to the wild. If not, he could receive long-term care in captivity.
Mr Hawkins said: "Most people might think red squirrels have always been here, but they are only here thanks to a conservation effort.
"That's why its so important we try to save Ted."