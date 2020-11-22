Covid in Scotland: 'First indoor music gig' since lockdown
What has been described as Scotland's first indoor live music gig since lockdown in March has taken place at a venue in the Highlands.
The performance by folk rock band Torridon at the Ironworks in Inverness was allowed under level one rules.
But the audience was restricted to a maximum of 100 people, who had to be seated and adhere to social distancing.
Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said the gig was the start of their "new normal" for Saturday nights.
Before the performance, she said: "We are all excited and just delighted we are going to be able to host live music again.
"It is going to be different. It is not going to be what people are used."
Inverness is in a level one area, meaning The Ironworks is allowed to seat up to 100 people with social distancing in place.