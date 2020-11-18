Covid in Scotland: Highland outdoors activities firm 'better off in level 4'
- Published
The boss of a Highland outdoors activities firm says his business would be "better off" if it was subject to level four lockdown restrictions.
Craggan Outdoors in Grantown on Spey is currently operating under some of Scotland's most relaxed Covid restrictions - it is a level one area.
But managing director Keith Ballam said demand from tourists has dried up.
And he is not eligible for much-needed financial support available to businesses in levels three and four.
Other outdoor centres and activities leaders have also warned of the problems they are facing due to Covid-19.
Craggan Outdoors offers a range of activities, including archery, bushcraft, climbing, kayaking and gorge walking in the Cairngorms National Park.
Its busiest time of the year - May and June when the majority of the customers are residential school trips and stag and hen weekends - was "wiped out".
Post-lockdown, the centre enjoyed a "very strong summer" in July and August and Mr Ballam was hopeful of a "promising" autumn.
But he said moves towards tighter restrictions again left business "a bit limp", adding: "Now deadly quiet owing to the restrictions on the central belt, with much of business at this time of year coming from weekenders and short-breakers from that area.
"Whilst Highland is level one, most business doesn't come from the immediate area, and there is no current thought on when large groups may be able to meet and do things again.
"This is is severely affecting bookings for key elements of the business like accommodation bookings from groups of winter walkers, climbers, snowsports enthusiasts, stag and hen groups and school groups."
'No confidence'
Mr Ballam said living under level one - where shops and hospitality venues remain open - had obvious benefits including "personal freedom".
But he said he was unable to access the Scottish government business restrictions grant scheme because Craggan Outdoors was neither closed, or having operating hours restricted.
"So, from a business perspective, rather ridiculously, we'd be better off being in level three or four," said Mr Ballam.
"The effect of this is being seen in all the hotels that have closed down over winter, as they'll lose less money being closed than being open and operating in a heavily restricted manner."
While the extension of the furlough scheme was welcome, Mr Ballam said he was pessimistic about the months ahead.
He said even with news of hoped-for vaccines, a return of some kind of normality was not expected until next May or June or perhaps even later.
"There is no consumer confidence to book ahead, and there's a very real risk of losing the key spring and early summer trading for a second year," he said.