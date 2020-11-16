BBC News

Appeal after man dies in three-vehicle Highlands crash

Published

Police have appealed for witnesses to a fatal three-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

Two cars - a Renault Clio and a Honda Civic - and a Mercedes Vito van were involved in the collision which happened at about 17:20 on Friday.

The driver of the Clio, 56-year-old Miroslaw Kalewski from Inverness, died at the scene on the B9039 near Castle Stuart between Inverness and Ardersier.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and have appealed for information.

Related Topics

  • Inverness
  • Ardersier