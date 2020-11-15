Covid in Scotland: Staff test positive at Benbecula school
- Published
A number of Covid-19 cases have been detected at a primary school in the Western Isles.
Health officials said staff had tested positive at Balivanich Primary School in Benbecula.
It is two weeks since the first major outbreak on the islands was declared over by NHS Western Isles.
More than 50 people were infected, one person died and more than 280 contacts were asked to self-isolate in the outbreak that affected South Uist.
Before the start of the cluster in September, the Western Isles had recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.
South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula were all affected and schools were temporarily closed.
Earlier this month, a care home resident at the Sacred Heart Care Home in Daliburgh, South Uist, died after testing positive for Covid-19.
NHS Western Isles said contact tracing was under way following the latest positive tests.
The Gaelic medium classes 3-7 at Balivanich Primary School will be closing until 26 November as a "precautionary measure".
Other classes will remain open, but the health board said the situation would be kept under review.
The islands are classified as level 2 under Scottish government Covid restrictions and are one of the few areas of Scotland where two different households can meet indoors.
NHS Western Isles said it was asking anyone who had travelled from areas with higher levels of Covid-19 infections in the past 14 days to "limit their contact" with other island residents.
They should also not meet with another household in a private home, the health board said.