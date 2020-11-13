Dispute looms over centralised Hial air traffic control
- Published
Staff at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) could take industrial action over plans to centralise some of its traffic control, according to a union.
Hial has proposed controlling air traffic at six airports centrally from a hub in Inverness.
The union Prospect said some members were unwilling to relocate, meaning nearly 50 could lose their jobs.
Hial disputed the figure and said there were no compulsory redundancy plans.
Under Hial's plan, unmanned towers would be located at Sumburgh in Shetland, Dundee, Wick John O'Groats, Kirkwall in Orkney, and Stornoway and Benbecula in the Western Isles.
They would feed information to the central hub in Inverness.
Prospect has claimed this would lead to the downgrading of Benbecula and Wick airports.
The union said a survey of its members suggested they would support taking industrial action over the issue.
Negotiations officer David Avery said: "Prospect members in Hial are absolutely committed to protecting and serving their local communities.
"That is why they are opposing this deeply damaging project which will reduce services at two airports, take £2.2m of direct employment out of local economies and put nearly 50 staff out of a job."
'Exploring all options'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: "We wish to avoid industrial action and have therefore written to Prospect to suggest we engage the services of an external facilitator to help resolve matters and we await a response."
"We categorically refute Prospect's claims of 50 staff redundancies. From the outset, we have been clear that Hial has a no compulsory redundancy policy and we are exploring all options with our colleagues."
Hial said its air traffic management system needed to transformed to meet operational needs now and into the future.
It said digital tower technology had been operational since 2015 and was already being used, or in the process of being introduced, for Norwegian, Swedish, German, Dutch, Danish, Belgian, Irish and UK air traffic management.