Police appeal for witnesses to Black Isle gyrocopter crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal light aircraft crash in the Highlands.
The 67-year-old pilot of the gyrocopter died in Thursday's incident near Avoch on the Black Isle.
He had flown from Inverness before his gyrocopter came down in a field. Police have urged anyone with images or video footage to get in touch.
They have set up an online portal where witnesses can leave any information.
The alarm was raised at about 12:55 and four fire appliances and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Det Insp Brian Geddes aid: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life, and we will have officers providing support at this difficult time.
"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the crash, however, we are appealing to anyone we haven't spoken to, to get in touch."
He added: "I would also urge anyone who might also have images or video footage of the gyrocopter in the air or during the incident to please contact police either via 101, quoting incident number 1385 of 12 November, or via the online portal set up for this incident."