Emergency services called to aircraft crash on Black Isle
Emergency services are dealing with a crash involving an aircraft on the Black Isle in the Highlands.
The incident happened near Avoch, a village on the Moray Firth coast, at about 12:55.
Police Scotland said it had received a report of a light aircraft having come down in a field.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to an incident involving a helicopter.
It said four fire appliances had been sent to the scene, and were still in attendance.
