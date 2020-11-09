Man dies after fire breaks out in garage in Golspie
A man has died following a fire in a domestic garage in Sutherland.
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in Golpsie's Main Street at about 17:40 on Friday.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews from Golspie, Dornoch and Helmsdale battled for more than three hours to bring the fire under control.
The fire service and Police Scotland have begun an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Police said it was not believed to be suspicious.