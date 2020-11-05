Covid in Scotland: New lifeboat delivered by sea
- Published
A Highlands lifeboat station's new craft has been delivered by sea rather than on a lorry by road to avoid risking crowds of onlookers.
A small crew of volunteers took Invergordon's Shannon class lifeboat from where it was built in Poole, Dorset, 640 miles (1,029km) north.
The RNLI had concerns a delivery by road might draw gatherings of onlookers and put them at risk of Covid-19.
The £2.1m boat arrived at Invergordon on Sunday.
On its hull the lifeboat features the names of 9,500 people.
During the craft's construction, the RNLI offered its supporters the chance to have the names of loved ones written inside the operational numbers - called a decal - on the hull in return for a small donation.
The lifeboat has arrived as a replacement for Invergordon's Trent class lifeboat which is nearing the end of its 25-year service.
The Shannon class is powered by two vast water jets as opposed to more traditional propellers, which the RNLI said gave it increased manoeuvrability and the ability to operate in shallower coastline waters.
It has a top speed of 25 knots, almost 30mph.
Andrew Murray, RNLI Coxswain at Invergordon Lifeboat Station, said: "It's very humbling to see the special decal on our new Shannon class.
"The volunteer crew at Invergordon Lifeboat Station feel honoured to receive something which means so much to so many people and will last for years to come. "