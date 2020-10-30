Covid in Scotland: Western Isles' first major outbreak 'over'
The first major Covid-19 outbreak in the Western Isles has been declared over by the local health board.
More than 50 people were infected, one person died and more than 280 contacts were asked to self-isolate in the outbreak that affected Uist.
It is now more than 14 days since the last positive case.
Before the start of the outbreak in September, the Western Isles had recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.
The outbreak affected South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula and saw the temporary closure of schools.
Earlier this month, a care home resident at the Sacred Heart Care Home in Daliburgh, South Uist, died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The home will continue with restrictions remaining in place on admissions, discharges and visiting for a further two weeks.
NHS Western Isles said: "Although most people who contracted the infection were not especially unwell and were able to recover in their own homes, some required medical assistance or hospitalisation, so we are very aware that this virus is not only very infectious but also can cause significant problems to some people.
"There are also the additional long-term unknown risks associated with 'long Covid'."
The health board appealed to islanders to continue to follow guidance on how to protect themselves against Covid-19, and limit its spread.
On Thursday, it was announced the Western Isles along with Highland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland will be in level one of the Scottish government's new five-level system of restriction measures.
The system comes into force from 06:00 on Monday.