Driver in fatal A82 crash near Spean Bridge named

Published

A driver who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 in Lochaber has been named by police.

John Hugh Mackenzie, who was 66 and from Fort William, was the sole occupant of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on Monday.

The crash happened at about 17:25 near Glengloy, north of Spean Bridge.

Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to the collision, which involved a green Citroen Berlingo car and a Volvo lorry.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

