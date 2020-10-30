Driver in fatal A82 crash near Spean Bridge named
A driver who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 in Lochaber has been named by police.
John Hugh Mackenzie, who was 66 and from Fort William, was the sole occupant of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on Monday.
The crash happened at about 17:25 near Glengloy, north of Spean Bridge.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to the collision, which involved a green Citroen Berlingo car and a Volvo lorry.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured.